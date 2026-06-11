Rumen Petkov to FACTI: Kandev relieved the ministry of himself (VIDEO)

I am convinced that the way in which Chief Commissioner Kandev acted betrays an indecency for two reasons. First, this hyperactivity in social networks, the group “Support Georgi Kandev“, how we have stunned the world, does not correspond to the profile of the professional staff in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Kandev relieved the ministry of himself. He said that someone was preventing him. So Kandev must answer several basic questions. How did the “Petrohan“ case develop? Why did he hinder or not contribute to the disclosure of the truth to the public? Then we also have the role of another minister years ago, who ensured the registration of the “Kosmos“ school... Nikolay Denkov is in question. During his time, permits were given for the registration of this school. At that time, Nadezhda Yordanova was the Minister of Justice and was also connected to this format "Petrohan". Then we also have funding from the Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev. Kandev, as the Chief Secretary, did not allow this investigation to be completed. Kandev simply had to finish what he started, and in this case the impression of concealment is created. He must now say why two and a half months were not enough for him to finalize these procedural and investigative actions and today the immunities of deputies are being requested. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the "FACTI" studio and the "Conversation" show by Rumen Petkov, Chairman of the "ABV" party.

"Kandev, as the Chief Secretary, received great support. He received public support from the President, from the Minister of Interior Demerdzhiev and from the Prime Minister. And suddenly someone is preventing him from doing something. This is very indecent to me. Kandev should have said what was preventing him. When we confuse the building on "6 September" Street with the building of the National Theater, the result is usually comical. Perhaps the National Theater has lost an exceptionally high-quality artist in the person of Kandev, and the Ministry of Interior may have gained by Kandev's departure to the National Theater. As far as I am informed, the surprise with his resignation is not only unpleasant and indecent, because the tasks that are in progress for implementation were reported to the morning free operative. And in this case, for a high-ranking employee of the Ministry of Interior to act like this is ugly," added Rumen Petkov.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

