Prof. Hristo Hinkov to FACTS: The resignations in the NHIF are logical (VIDEO)

There will always be someone to take over the National Health Insurance Fund. It is not that difficult. I would welcome the decision to dismiss the deputy governor of the fund, because I have direct supervision and he has not properly handled the necessary professional care for the finances of the NHIF. The health fund is not in good financial condition. I do not have clear evidence, but this has been the case for years. As for the governor of the fund, Assoc. Prof. Stefanovski, I know him better because he was my deputy minister and he was offered to me in a situation where I could not refuse the current head of the health commission, Konstantin Angelov, and I agreed because I had not had a deputy minister for two months. I had relatively good relations with him, but he is not a person who can make strategic decisions at this level, because his competence is slightly outside the problems of the Health Fund and health insurance. Both resignations, I think, are a good sign. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the FACT studio and the program “Conversation” by Prof. Hristo Hinkov, former Minister of Health.

“The Health Fund manages 7-8 billion funds of Bulgarian citizens, who expect it to at least do so that co-payments in hospitals are reduced, because this is one of the biggest scourges that the Bulgarian population suffers from. And this could be largely solved by improving the management of the Health Fund and, respectively, its finances,”, added the guest.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO