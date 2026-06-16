Ivan Hristanov to FACTI: Imports of powdered milk are destroying Bulgarian farmers (VIDEO)

We left the current rulers with a number of specific tasks that must continue, because for me it is important to get the job done, regardless of whether we are in opposition or in government. They are socially important. Now there is no control over the dairy sector. There is not a single measure that has been started and completed. Inspections of specific supplies and imports, which have taken over the market and are against the public interest, must be restored. There is no other way. It is not a question of whether those who profit from the situation like this or not. The victims immediately begin to pay media for publications, begin to put pressure on the ministry and create tension. Let me remind you that the problems at the border began precisely with the question of what volumes enter as dairy production. And not only with dairy products, but also in dairy production in general. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ by Ivan Hristanov, leader of the PP “Unity“ and former acting Minister of Agriculture.

“Very large quantities of skimmed milk powder are imported into Bulgaria, after which butter is added to it in order to be enriched and sold as whole milk. At the same time, skimmed milk is in different trade regimes and enters under much more favorable conditions. The end result is that our farmers are losing the market. We also established the presence of poor-quality milk, because we started real inspections. I will give you an example. When we entered the warehouses in Haskovo and started inspections of food without prior preparation and warning, it became clear that a large part of the problems are related to this import, which we are talking about right now. These imports are returning to the market in the form of dumping, which practically destroys the Bulgarian sector“, added the guest.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

