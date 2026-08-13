Eng. Dimitar Kumanov to FACTI: Bulgarian doctor not allowed in Serbia to talk about the poisons from "Karamanitsa"

Dr. Valentin Yanev - an activist of the association "Western Outskirts" and part of the board of directors of the scientific institute "Western Outskirts" - was not allowed to enter Serbia. He was supposed to participate in an environmental discussion in Bosilegrad on the problem of the lead and zinc mine "Karamanitsa". The forum discussed the problem of restoring mining in the mine. Dr. Yanev was supposed to present a report describing the damage to human health and the environment from the mine's operations, which after decades of operation is now closed, but drilling is being conducted for the start of new mining.

„On the part of Bulgaria, this causes sincere indignation, because a mission of the Bern Convention arrives to inspect the mines in Serbia near Karamanitsa. Dr. Yanev is very familiar with the health status of the Bulgarians there, because people come to him for treatment. Dr. Yanev was not allowed to deliver a report at the forum, and so his voice was not heard by the representatives of the Bern Convention on these topics - the health status of the population, the poisons spewing from the mine, and water pollution,“ announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Conversation“ Eng. Dimitar Kumanov from the „Balkanka“ association.

„I was there with the three national Bulgarian televisions, when samples were taken from the water, and it turned out that there was heavy metals, which are 40-50 times above the norm. Severe water pollution and sediments were shown. And on the other side of the border we have wells on the Dragovishtitsa River for drinking water“, the guest added.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

