Adv. Plamen Borisov: If a parent files a report, sometimes they incur an even bigger problem (VIDEO)

Youth crime, participation in criminal gangs. This topic is related to the knowledge of crime, I am referring to the case in Plovdiv and the death of Georgi, but also what the state should do to avoid all this. It is very often repeated that the law on antisocial behavior was old – from the 1950s. Obviously, these measures are not effective today, because in the context of my expertise in the rights of children, of parents, I encounter many different cases. In reality, parents are deprived of any power if children have any deviant behavior, and everything is expected of them. If they are good children and perform, fine. But if they have deviant behavior, the parents have no power to deal with it. They report some problem to the state, and in this way they incur a bigger problem. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ by lawyer Plamen Borisov.

“Here's an example. If I know that the child is involved in some gang, such as the locales that became famous, but I want the state to intervene - whether child protection, or the Ministry of Internal Affairs. When I go as a parent to file a report, what will happen? There will be people in the Ministry of Internal Affairs who know very well who is doing what in the neighborhood, if we are talking about drugs. And what will be achieved from all this? Apart from only new troubles“, added the lawyer.

“There are different forms of correction, but this requires a major reform, perhaps a return and the same power that was there in the past. The parent bears real responsibility for the child, but when the parent turns to the state and it cannot help him, what happens? I have been in a real situation when a parent is looking for the child in the police. The uniformed people know very well where it is, but the legal framework does not allow them to intervene, to do something. Do you understand what I'm talking about? At the moment, the parent can't do anything. A lot is expected of the parents. If you complain, it gets even worse. If it turns out that the parent's signal interferes, interferes with a business, a group of some kind... What happens? What can a parent do nowadays?“, the lawyer also shared.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

