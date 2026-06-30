Prof. Rumen Gechev: We warned about "Lukoil, but no one listened to us (VIDEO)

When this crazy decision was made about "Lukoil", which contradicts the market economy, I warned that this would happen. They simply did not do their job. Let's see what the court in Luxembourg will decide. I would also seek such compensation from the company if I were in its place. I assume that the new government will seek to improve relations with the company and withdraw the claims before the arbitration court. The saga will be difficult, although we warned several times. Unfortunately, strange and unkind people do not think five seconds ahead for the state at all. They are looking for how to accumulate money, because three billion is colossal damage to the economy of Bulgaria. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio "FACTI" and the show "Conversation" by Prof. Rumen Gechev, lecturer at the UNWE and former MP.

„Foreign shareholders who have lost money because of the idiocy of politicians in Bulgaria will not forgive these things. Rumen Spetsov dismissed the professional team of the refinery. Some personalities are leaving the parliament. Mr. Delyan Dobrev has made many statements in the parliament about how almost a leva went to the Russian budget from Bulgarian gasoline. I have said several times that this is a stupid statement and there is no need to prove it, because our impudent politicians themselves proposed to drop the exception for the import of Russian oil to Bulgaria. The parliament made a decision - GERB, DPS and PP-DB - that Bulgaria must not use these privileges that Hungary and other countries have. They really wanted the privileges to be dropped, because, you see, the leva would be... And then did you notice the price of gasoline dropping by a leva? Fake and impudent people who were carrying out political order. Where is the levcheto, Mr. Dobrev? If he likes, he can answer“, added Prof. Gechev.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

