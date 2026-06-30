Georgi Todorov: Communism, National Socialism and Liberal Democracy Show How Human Utopias Fail (VIDEO)

You know, religion in school has always been an important issue and it is high time to start with this teaching of the faith. Even if timidly, even if characterless. People are ashamed of Christ, ashamed of Orthodoxy, ashamed of the truth. And this is stupid. We should not be ashamed of the truth, we should seek it. And if the truth is not taught in school, then what else is taught? This is hypocrisy in a world that has departed from the truth, lives in deception and self-deception - to such an extent that one deception fights another deception, with a third deception, and the truth is absent. And we are complicit in this mass replacement of the truth with something else. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the program “Conversation“ by theologian Georgi Todorov.

“And the fact that the majority of society wants to live in a lie is not something new. Christ told us: “The prince of this world is the evil one.“ The prince of this world is not Christ, who is the Truth, but the evil one, who is the father of lies. So “the prince of this world“ means the one in power. The ones in power in this world – we are not talking about exceptions like Saint Boris, but about the overwhelming majority – have always been associated with some kind of self-deception. Whether it is religious, political or social – it is still some kind of human creation. And if it is man-made, then it is a deception. The truth is given by God. It is not from humans. We humans cannot attain the truth if it is not taught to us, as Christ was incarnated and the Truth became flesh. Then we recognized it in the person of Jesus Christ. And all human projects are self-deceiving, they are utopian and rule only for a while. Then their deception is understood and then everyone says: “How could we deceive ourselves like that?“ As communism was, as National Socialism was before that, as liberal democracy is now, which has already begun to show its ugly face. All these human utopias fail“, the guest also says.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

