Tsvetana Rangelova to FAKTI: PP-DB elected Desislava Atanasova to the Constitutional Court, and now they’re asking… (VIDEO)

As of today, the Ministry of Interior is not competent to answer this question whether there is evidence of Desislava Atanasova's travels abroad. Perhaps there is such information, and in this case it is being checked by the State Security Service. Regarding personal life - it cannot be a basis for challenging behavior, but when it comes to Mrs. Atanasova as a constitutional judge, this also puts focus on her personal life, even more so given the question marks surrounding it. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ lawyer Tsveta Rangelova from “Vazrazhdane“.

“A few days before her election, she was already elected, as the so-called competition for judges in the Constitutional Court was effectively a foregone conclusion. The two candidates who were to occupy the two positions were already known. I entered this competition with the clear awareness that I would not be elected, as at that time the ruling majority – the coalition between GERB, MRF and PP-DB – was determining the key figures who would fill the parliamentary quotas in all institutions and regulators. My participation was solely to show that there is an alternative to these foregone elections“, she added.

“Today, surprisingly, I heard the two parliamentary groups of PP and DB, who split up, asking questions and demanding explanations on the case. It's as if they forgot that only 2 years ago they voted unanimously for Desislava Atanasova to be elected as a constitutional judge. This political hypocrisy of the PP-DB must be remembered so that it is clear to Bulgarian citizens with whose votes she was elected. The PP-DB elected Desislava Atanasova to the Constitutional Court, and now they are hypocritically asking…“, said Tsveta Georgieva.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

