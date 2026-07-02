Prof. Nako Stefanov to FACT: The American deadline for changing the ownership of "Lukoil" is expiring (VIDEO)

„Neftochim“ was privatized during the time of Ivan Kostov in 1999 for less money than the company had in fuels. Then it was transferred to the company „Litasko“. After that, it is said that about 3-4 billion were invested in new production from the Russian side. In connection with these geopolitical events in 2024, the enterprise was in danger of practically stopping, because at that time it was working with 90% Russian oil. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACT“ and the program „Conversation“ by Prof. Nako Stefanov, Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor of history, lecturer at the Department of "Languages and Cultures of East Asia" at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

"It was necessary to stop working with Russian oil and to make mixtures from which to produce gasoline, diesel, kerosene - a very wide range of primary products from the refinery's oil processing. In 2024, the enterprise came out of a loss. It was necessary to buy oil from Kazakhstan, from Africa, to make mixtures to be processed, and the issue was raised as a requirement from the American side. Meanwhile, "Lukoil" received a loan from "Litasko". In connection with this loan, it was commented that the ownership should be changed, bearing in mind that the deadline for the change of ownership is July 24, 2026. What will be done, I do not know," he added guest.

„Now the fate of „Lukoil“ is important, because the deadline that the Americans have set for the change of ownership is expiring - July 24, 2026. For now, it is interesting that no one is saying anything. Apparently, some negotiations are underway, some deals are being prepared, but what they are and what will actually happen, we do not know,“ said Prof. Stefanov.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

