Lawyer Emanuil Yordanov: The murder of Iliyan Filipov does not mean a return to the dark times (VIDEO)

I don't think we can talk about a return to the dark times, especially in the form they had in the 90s of the last century, when we talk about the murder of Iliyan Filipov. Everyone who experienced that time and knows what it is about sees that there is a huge difference. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ by lawyer Emanuil Yordanov.



“As for several serious crimes that occurred in a short period of time, similar coincidences of facts have occurred in different periods of our lives. It is not an isolated case and will continue to happen in the future. In no way can this shape things in the way they were in the recent past“, added the lawyer.



“What I always emphasize is that there is rather no respect for the law. Including during the transition, those people who for one reason or another saw themselves with more money, very quickly decided that everything was allowed to them. And such a false idea of life too often led to their premature end. There are specifics on this topic and this is not a surprise — it always happens“, said the guest.



“I do not think that Minister Demerdzhiev can be accused of being a lawyer for one person or another. This is our profession. The next question is whether the business of the murdered Iliyan Filipov can be somehow connected with Demerdzhiev's participation. But at least until now I have not heard such facts being brought forward“, the lawyer continues.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

