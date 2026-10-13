Prof. Maria Pirgova: The war is escalating in the Black Sea (VIDEO)

Attacks on ships in the Black Sea will continue, and the war is escalating near Bulgaria. So far, 45 ships have been hit in the Black Sea, most of which are Russian, but there are also many Ukrainian ones. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ by political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova.

“The war, I think, is escalating in the Black Sea next to us. This is not something we did not expect“, said Pirgova. She added that raising the media tone against Yotava is not realistic.

Nine governments since 2022

In the conversation, the political scientist also emphasized the political responsibility of Bulgarian governments. According to her, since 2022, Bulgaria has had nine governments in four years.

“All these 9 governments somehow did not take responsibility“, said Prof. Maria Pirgova.

According to her, Radev's cabinet is entering the issues related to security in the Black Sea and will take a more responsible position on the issue of how Bulgaria should respond to the development of the conflict. Pirgova indicated that cooperation with Romania and Turkey in the Black Sea zone is being discussed.

The political scientist stated that the previous eight governments did not propose cooperation in the region or a pact for non-aggression against ships in the Black Sea, although a similar position is now being proposed by the opposition. She emphasized that Bulgaria was among Ukraine's most serious partners since the beginning of the war.

The dispute over Article 4 of the NATO Treaty

Pirgova stated that the war is related to real interests and that the protection of values and national interests requires force. “How will we protect our values, as the opposition says, without weapons? Values are defended with weapons, with force“, she said.

Regarding the possibility of activating Article 4 of the NATO Treaty, the political scientist stated that this would have no basis, since the attacks were not carried out in Bulgarian territorial waters, but in the economic zone.

„How can we activate Article 4 of the NATO Treaty, since the attacks are not in our territorial waters? They are in the economic zone. We have no basis for Article 4“, said Prof. Maria Pirgova.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

