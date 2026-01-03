US Military Operations Under Donald Trump

On January 3, 2026, the US launched large-scale strikes on Venezuelan territory. According to a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, a number of military and civilian targets were attacked and a state of emergency was declared in the country. Since taking office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has authorized military strikes in Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Nigeria and the Caribbean.

On February 1, 2025, 12 days after Donald Trump took office, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, stationed in the Red Sea, and its strike group of 16 F/A-18 Super Hornets launched a massive strike against the positions of Islamic State (IS) militants in the Qal Misqaad Mountains in the Bari Governorate in northern Somalia. According to the US Navy, this is the “largest aircraft carrier strike ever” – the total weight of the dropped ammunition is 56.7 tons. The US military has been attacking terrorist bases in the country since 2007.

On the night of June 22, 2025, the US Air Force and Navy struck three Iranian nuclear facilities. Operation “Midnight Hammer“ was the first US military action against the country. It was carried out in support of Tel Aviv against the backdrop of the Israeli military operation against Iran, which began on June 13, and Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel. Among the targets were the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, the Natanz nuclear facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology and Research Center. The attack included submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and 14 GBU-57 bunker busting bombs dropped by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. The bombs were delivered by B-2 Spirits flying from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, USA. In total, over 125 aircraft (including refueling and fighter escort aircraft) participated in the operation. On June 24, Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.

The United States continued to strike military targets belonging to the Yemeni Houthi movement “Ansar Allah“. The operation against it was launched back in January 2024 by the Joe Biden administration in connection with the attacks of the Houthis in the waters of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden against Western ships (in response to the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip after the attack by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023). Under the administration of Donald Trump, the intensity of the bombing significantly increased - a new phase of the operation began on March 15, 2025 and involved the strike group of the aircraft carrier “Harry S. Truman“. From that moment until the beginning of May, the US Air Force and Navy carried out air strikes on over 1,100 targets in Yemen. On May 6, the US and “Ansar Allah” agreed to a ceasefire.

In 2025, the United States continued strikes against ISIS militants in Syria, which began in 2014 under the Obama administration. According to the U.S. Central Command, the United States, together with the Syrian military, conducted 80 operations against ISIS militants in 2025. The largest military operation was Operation Hawk Strike, carried out on December 19 in conjunction with the Jordanian Air Force. It involved F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, Apache helicopters, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. During the operation, approximately 70 militant targets were hit.

In August 2025, three US Navy destroyers were sent to the coast of Venezuela, which the US president accused of involvement in drug trafficking, "to conduct operations against drug cartels". It was subsequently reported that a nuclear submarine, a missile cruiser, landing ships and 4,500 military personnel were stationed in the region. Since September, approximately 30 boats suspected of drug trafficking have been sunk in the Caribbean Sea, killing more than 100 people.

On December 25, 2025, the US launched a strike against "Islamic State" militants in Nigeria. The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said that the strikes were carried out at the request of the Nigerian government. As the Nigerian newspaper Vanguard later reported, citing sources in the country's military command, the strike helped thwart planned terrorist attacks in four states.