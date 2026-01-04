Tokyo: Pyongyang fired at least two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan

North Korea has fired at least two ballistic missiles, likely with a variable trajectory, into the Sea of Japan.

They flew about 900-950 kilometers at an altitude of about 50 kilometers, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters in Tokyo.

“This was an action that threatens the peace and security of our country, the region and the entire world“, he said. “We will closely coordinate our actions with the United States and the Republic of Korea and make every effort to collect and analyze information.“

The minister said Tokyo had lodged a “strong protest” to North Korea through its embassy in Beijing.

According to Japanese government sources, the missiles fell in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. No damage was reported. However, the country's coast guard is urging ships in the area to exercise extreme caution and avoid potential missile fragments.