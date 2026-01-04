Washington to Americans: Do not visit Venezuela, you may be arrested, kidnapped and tortured

In an updated travel advisory for Venezuela, the US State Department advised Americans not to visit the country following the US strikes.

Those currently there are asked to leave the country immediately.

In the advisory, the State Department urged Americans not to travel to Venezuela due to the “high risk of arbitrary detention, torture in custody, terrorism and kidnapping“.

“Anyone with US citizenship or other permanent resident status in Venezuela should leave the country immediately, including those traveling on Venezuelan or other foreign passports. Do not travel to Venezuela for any reason,“ the State Department noted.

It also added that the U.S. government is currently unable to provide emergency services or consular assistance to Americans in Venezuela.

On January 3, the U.S. Embassy urged citizens not to visit the country due to the high risk of unlawful detention, alleged torture in prisons, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

On January 3, 2026, the United States launched airstrikes against military and civilian targets in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The United States accused Maduro of leading the “Cartel de los Soles“ drug cartel and other crimes.

Venezuela decided that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez would serve as head of state. However, Trump noted that the United States plans to govern Venezuela during the transition period.