Serious technical problem closed Greek airspace

A serious technical problem occurred this morning throughout Greek airspace, making it impossible for planes to take off and land at both the country's largest airport - the "Eleftherios Venizelos" international airport in Athens, and at regional airports, state television ERT reported, quoted by BTA.

The problem began at 9:35 a.m. and is reportedly related to the central radio communication systems of the Athens Air Traffic Control Center. For this reason, the entire area of responsibility of the center was closed to flights.

Only flights already in the air are being served.

The Greek Civil Aviation Authority, in cooperation with the telecommunications operator "Kosmote" (Cosmote) is working to identify the problem and restore normal communication systems as quickly as possible. It is not yet clear how long this will take.