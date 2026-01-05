Air hazard! Moscow closes two airports over drone threat

Flights were again temporarily suspended at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports for security reasons, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) reported, quoted by the BBC.

In a statement, the agency said that restrictions had been introduced on the entry and exit of aircraft from the two airports. Such measures are usually applied in the event of a threat or attack by drones against the capital region.

A little later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defense systems had destroyed two drones that were flying towards the city. There were no reports of casualties or material damage.

A day earlier, Sobyanin reported that Russian air defenses had shot down more than 40 drones aimed at Moscow. Against this backdrop, Russian media reported significant delays and disruptions to flights during the New Year holidays due to restrictions imposed at airports.

Moscow and the surrounding regions have been subject to periodic drone attacks, leading to temporary suspension of air traffic and increased security measures at key transport facilities.