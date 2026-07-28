Man killed in shootout in heart of Mexico City

One man was killed and two others were injured in a daring shooting in the historic center of Mexico City. The bloody incident took place in the emblematic Plaza Santo Domingo, located in close proximity to the central square Zocalo and the Presidential Palace. The Mexican capital's security secretariat described the attack as a "direct attack" against the victims.

According to official information from the local police, the deceased was a 42-year-old man, who died on the spot from his wounds. The other two victims, both aged 39, were rushed to the “La Via“ and “Balbuena“ hospitals. with gunshot wounds.

The perpetrators of the assassination attempt managed to escape the scene on a motorcycle and are currently being sought by law enforcement. The area of the “Santo Domingo“ square, which is known for its beautiful colonial architecture, but also infamous for the illegal sale of false documents, remains blocked by police and the National Guard.

Although such shootings are a daily occurrence in regions of Mexico controlled by powerful drug cartels, they are still considered unusual for the heavily guarded center of the capital. However, local criminal gangs such as “Union Tepito“ and “Fuersa Anti-Union“ continue to operate in the city. (Fuerza Anti-Unión), with the main versions of the investigators pointing to settling scores between warring groups.