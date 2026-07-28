In an unprecedented display of diplomatic rift between long-time allies, US diplomats ostentatiously walked out of a UN Security Council meeting the moment the French delegation was given the floor.

The sharp reaction is a direct protest against official French criticism of the Donald Trump administration and the state of human rights in the United States.

The Associated Press news agency (source: apnews.com/video/us-walks-out-of-un-meeting-when-france-is-speaking-to-protest-its-criticism-of-us-human-rights-037e193a4cdc4354b0a59172c06454b4) reported that the spark was ignited after a post on social networks by the French mission in Geneva. The reason for the French comment was the US vote against the renewal of the mandate of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. In its publication, the French side stated that the US is no longer a “beacon of human rights“ and is isolated alongside countries such as North Korea, Russia and Mali.

Sharp remarks in the Security Council

After the short-lived boycott, the US deputy ambassador Dan Negrea made severe accusations against Paris, defining their behavior as “hypocritical posturing“. The US representative stressed that Washington will not tolerate a mentoring tone from France.

“We will not give them the pleasure of listening to their politicized nonsense until they abandon their condescending and disrespectful tone“, said Negrea, quoted in an Al Jazeera report (source: aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/27/us-diplomats-walk-out-as-france-addresses-un-security-council).

US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Walz also joined the in-person debate via the X platform, accusing France of “courting some of the worst human rights abusers in the world“.

France's response

The French ambassador Jerome Bonnefon preferred not to comment directly on the demonstrative departure of the Americans during the meeting on Ukraine itself. Instead, he recalled historical ties, noting France's participation in the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States. Bonnefon defended Paris's position, declaring that his country works entirely in defense of the UN Charter, the independence of institutions and peace.

Analysts from the French publication France 24 (source: france24.com/en/france/20260727-us-walks-out-of-un-security-council-meeting-as-france-condemns-rights-vote) note that this incident reflects a deeper intensification of geopolitical tensions between the United States and Europe. In addition to the human rights issue, frictions between the Trump administration and its European partners include disputes over NATO funding, trade policy, and France's reluctance to get directly involved in the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.