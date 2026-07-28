US President Donald Trump has demonstrated surprising and strong optimism about reaching a peace agreement in Ukraine, world agencies reported in the early hours of today, July 28, 2026. The change in the American leader's tone coincides with the growing consensus on the sidelines of Washington that the time has come to finally end the Ukrainian conflict.

WSJ: Trump changes his position after Kiev's military successes

According to an exclusive material by The Wall Street Journal (source: https://www.wsj.com/world/impressed-by-ukraines-battlefield-gains-trump-warms-to-zelensky-bc138190), President Trump has changed his skeptical attitude and become extremely optimistic about a future peace agreement. Until recently, the American head of state expressed concerns in private conversations that Ukraine was losing the war.

The new optimism is dictated by the huge impression that Ukraine has left on Trump with its resilience on the battlefield and the large-scale development of its own drone industry. The White House has been impressed by Kiev's ability to neutralize Iranian kamikaze drones, which has also become a valuable experience for the US military. The turning point was also the successful Ukrainian strikes in the Caspian Sea, which cut off key Russian-Iranian military supply lines. An official meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled in Washington today, where a large-scale deal for cooperation in defense and security technologies will be discussed.

CNN: US sees moment to end the conflict

In parallel with the change in the White House, diplomatic sources of CNN (source: https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/27/world/live-news/iran-war-trump) confirm that the US administration considers the current moment to be a critical window in which the conflict in Ukraine must be ended.

American diplomatic efforts are aimed at urgently finalizing a multi-point peace framework. This strong push for a ceasefire in Europe is also strengthened by the fact that Washington's attention is partly engaged in the ongoing military tension in the Middle East and the conflict over Iran. The US aims to unload its military-logistical resources by providing a stable and long-lasting “military shield“ for Ukraine in exchange for lasting peace, the media outlet reported in its live coverage this morning.

Talks at the White House later today are expected to lay the foundations for the final text of the agreement, with the main stumbling blocks remaining future territorial concessions and guarantees for Kiev's NATO membership.