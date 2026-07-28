The Middle East is at a turning point, where secret negotiations, spy files and unexpected intelligence revelations are redrawing the global order. The latest events reflect American society's fatigue with military conflicts, amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing diplomatic shuttle in Washington and revelations of foreign interference in Baghdad.

NY Post Poll: Americans Don't Want War With Iran

Despite the intense military escalations in the Middle East region, the American public strongly opposes a full-scale confrontation. According to an exclusive survey published by New York Post (nypost.com), only 33% of Americans polled support direct military strikes against Iran. The vast majority of citizens express serious concerns about the economic consequences and the US being drawn into a new long-term conflict. The data comes as Washington and Tehran try to stabilize a fragile naval ceasefire agreement after weeks of intense strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu presses Trump on Tehran nuclear dossier

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in the United States for a critical meeting with US President Donald Trump. According to information from Bloomberg (bloomberg.com), Netanyahu is carrying with him key Israeli intelligence data related to the development of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli leader intends to press the White House to establish "permanent and uncompromising control" over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Netanyahu stressed to the media that final decisions on the US military and strategic position remain entirely in Trump's hands, but Israel will insist on guarantees that Tehran will not achieve the creation of a nuclear weapon.

Axios reveals date for Israel-Lebanon talks

On the diplomatic front, there is a ray of light to calm the situation on the Lebanese border. The information portal Axios (axios.com), also cited by other international agencies as The Times of Israel (timesofisrael.com), reported that the next round of vital consultations between Israel and Lebanon will begin on August 4 in Washington. Technical teams from both countries will meet for three days (until August 6) to discuss the details of the trilateral peace framework coordinated by the United States. The main focus will be the expansion of the pilot security zones in southern Lebanon and the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, linked to the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Iraq reports arrests of pro-Ukrainian spy cells

The biggest surprise of the day came from Baghdad, where authorities announced a large-scale crackdown on foreign intelligence. As reported by the independent Iraqi media Shafaq News (shafaq.com), Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi officially confirmed the detention of several operational cells allegedly acting directly in the interests of Ukraine. The captured individuals made full confessions during interrogations, confirming that they had organized and carried out a series of attacks against strategic sites and facilities on Iraqi territory. Authorities describe the case as an extremely complex international case that is yet to be investigated in depth.