Three skiers killed in avalanches in southeastern French department of Savoie

Three skiers have died in avalanches in the ski resorts of Val d'Isere and Ares-Beaufort in the southeastern French department of Savoie, BFMTV reported.

According to a source in the media, a skier died in Ares-Beaufort while skiing off-piste, and another person with him suffered serious head injuries.

A second avalanche hit Val d'Isere, burying two people under 2.5 meters of snow. The channel noted that rescuers were able to locate the skiers by tracking their phones.

Both tourists were found in critical condition and could not be saved.