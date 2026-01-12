NATO chief: Donald Trump is doing the right thing for the alliance

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that in his opinion, US President Donald Trump is "doing the right thing for NATO", amid ongoing debates in the alliance about the sharing of responsibilities and its strategic direction, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Rutte arrived today on a working visit to Croatia, where he visited the "Colonel Marko Zivkovic" military base near Zagreb.

He assured, quoted by Agence France-Presse, that NATO is working on "next steps" to strengthen security in the Arctic, at a time when the US, under Trump, wants to take control of Greenland. "We are currently working on the next steps to ensure that we collectively protect properly what is on the map", Rutte said at a joint press conference in Zagreb with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that all allies are united on the importance of the Arctic and said that the region must remain secure and stable. He said the Arctic should be a priority for NATO, as its strategic, defensive and geopolitical importance for the alliance continues to grow.