First arrests in Mali since April 25 attack

The authorities in Mali have made the first arrests of individuals suspected of involvement in the April 25 terrorist attacks, according to a statement from the country's military court.

The document notes that the chief prosecutor of the military court “has opened an investigation into the terrorist attacks carried out on April 25 in Mali, targeting several positions of the armed forces and security forces“, including in Bamako, as well as the residence of the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs. So far, authorities have established that current and former soldiers, as well as several politicians, were involved in the planning, coordination and execution of the attacks.

“The initial arrests were successful and an active search is currently underway for the remaining perpetrators, accomplices and accomplices“, the prosecutor stressed. Those detained include a retired officer, three active-duty soldiers and politician Oumar Mariko. African News Feed reports that at least one of them was detained in the southern town of Bougouni while trying to cross the border into Ivory Coast.

On April 25, Malian government forces, supported by international allies, repelled multiple attacks by radical groups and regained control by midday. Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed in one of the attacks.