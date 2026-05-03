Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 43 Ukrainian Air Force Drones Over Leningrad Region

Russian air defense forces have destroyed 43 drones in the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on the Max platform.

“As of this moment, 43 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over the Leningrad Region“, he wrote.

The regional governor noted that fighting continues.

Since the beginning of the month, new drone and missile attacks have been reported targeting civilian and infrastructure facilities in both Ukraine and Russia.

Russia has launched a massive drone attack, with the main pressure being directed at the southern and central parts of the country.

The city of Odessa was the target of a massive strike, in which residential buildings, a hotel and civilian infrastructure. At least five people were reported injured and two high-rise buildings were set on fire.

Kharkov has been repeatedly attacked in the past 24 hours. A drone hit a 12-story apartment building, injuring a 23-year-old man. Russian forces have also targeted energy infrastructure, including gas stations and railway facilities.

A five-story apartment building was hit in Pavlograd (Dnipropetrovsk region), injuring three people.

In Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhia, there are reports of civilian casualties and destroyed private homes as a result of drone strikes and bombing.

Ukrainian forces have also stepped up their strikes on targets on Russian territory. Explosions were reported yesterday in the area of ​​the Tuapse oil refinery.

According to reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the strike also likely hit a Russian Pantsir air defense system near a plant.

Daily shelling and drone attacks continue in the Belgorod region, with civilian casualties reported in border areas earlier this week.

Russian authorities have reported intercepting dozens of drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula, aiming to paralyze logistics hubs.

Both sides are increasingly using drones, with around 210 drones launched over Ukraine in the past 24 hours alone, and Russia claims to have shot down hundreds of Ukrainian drones over its territory in recent days.