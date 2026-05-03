Ukrainian military mocks Russians: Their SVO lasts longer than the war they celebrate on May 9

Ukraine refutes claims by the Russian Defense Ministry that it announced the capture of the village of Miropolye in the Sumy region, UNIAN reported.

„Once again, we refute Russian fantasies. This time, the enemy Defense Ministry announced the capture of the village of Miropolye in the Sumy region. We officially declare that this is a blatant lie. The Kursk Group of Forces reports: our units control the area; there is no enemy advance, nor have there been any assault operations in this area in the past few days“, said a statement from the Kursk Group of Forces’ communications center

The military added that „information convulsions“ are emerging again as the “sacred date“ of May 9 approaches.

“It is significant that their so-called “SVO“ has already lasted longer than the war that the Russians celebrate. But orders and medals are needed every year, so villages are “taken over“, at least in news reports. We suspect that at this rate by May 9 the Russian Ministry of Defense will report the capture of the entire Sumy region“, the troops group says. jokes.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 116 combat clashes with the Russians took place on the front on Saturday, most actively in the Pokrovsk, Konstantinovka and Gulyai-Polye directions.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that The Russians are gradually approaching Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region. The article states that counter-sabotage operations are continuing in the city.