Rubio on Cuba: It is unacceptable that a failed state 90 miles from us is friendly territory for our rivals

The United States intends to continue its engagement with Cuba, Rubio declared.

According to him, “Cuba's economic model is broken and the people in power are not able to fix it“.

“Ninety miles from our coast is a failed state that has become friendly territory for some of our rivals. This is an unacceptable status quo and we will look at it, but not today,” Rubio said.

And he announced that the Venezuelan authorities had decided not to supply oil to Cuba.

„There is no oil blockade against Cuba“, the US Secretary of State said. „The only blockade that exists is that the Venezuelans have decided: „We are not going to supply you with free oil anymore.“

Under the terms of the new agreements between the US and Venezuela, the proceeds from the sale of oil are accumulated in accounts controlled by Washington. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright also said that the United States intends to independently manage the sale of all oil produced in Venezuela.