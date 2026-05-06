Eight dead, 36 injured in huge fire at 250-store mall near Tehran VIDEO

At least eight people died in a fire at the “Argavan“ shopping mall in the city of Andishe, 30 kilometers west of Tehran, state television reported.

According to the news agency, another 36 people were injured. The fire has been extinguished and rescue teams are working to clean up the aftermath and clear the rubble.

The Shahriyar district prosecutor's office has ordered the arrest of the head of the company building the shopping mall. Investigators have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The building houses over 250 retail outlets. The fire started at around 16:40 local time. The fire spread extremely quickly due to highly flammable composite materials used for the building's facade.

Most of the injured received medical attention on the spot, but some were hospitalized in critical condition. Rescue operation: Multiple fire crews, as well as rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent, including dogs to search under the debris, were sent to the scene.

Cause of the fire: The official cause of the fire is currently still under investigation, with neither an accident nor deliberate arson being ruled out.