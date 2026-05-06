Russia is ready for effective and productive negotiations on Ukraine and is not giving up on them, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova in an interview with RIA Novosti.

„We are certainly open, as the Russian leadership has always emphasized, to the negotiation process, to contacts that will have a real impact, a real result“, she said.

The spokesperson for the ministry also added that those responsible for the Ukrainian negotiations on the American side are currently fully engaged in the situation in the Middle East.

„But I repeat: on our part, we have not given up on the concept of the negotiation process, contacts and meetings aimed at achieving the result that we announced“, concluded Zakharova.