After a Quarter Century: US Troops Are Again Training in Extreme Conditions in the Panama Jungle

US troops have resumed their combat training in the Panama jungle, Bloomberg reported.

The Combat Training Center has resumed operations after a quarter of a century. The training of infantrymen, sailors and marines, which includes survival, evacuation and patrolling in jungle conditions, is once again gaining importance amid signals from the US administration about its readiness to conduct military operations in Mexico or Cuba, the agency writes.

Bloomberg reports that US troops are training together with their Panamanian counterparts.

The training is being conducted at the “Cristóbal Colon“ Air and Naval Base (formerly Fort Sherman), near the city of Colón.

The program lasts between 18 and 21 days and includes survival phases (machete use, water purification), small unit tactics and medical evacuation.

The current exercises involve soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, Marines and members of the Panamanian security services (SENAFRONT and SENAN).

The resumption of training in the so-called “Green Hell“ aims to prepare personnel for extreme conditions similar to those in Southeast Asia or other tropical regions.

The program was restarted with a pilot course in August 2025, and in 2026 its capacity was significantly expanded.