27 Ukrainian and 7 Russian civilians died in the hours before the announced temporary ceasefire

A series of air strikes were recorded overnight, hitting civilian objects and infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia.

These attacks occurred hours before the unilateral ceasefires announced by both sides.

Russian forces carried out massive attacks with missiles and drones, which resulted in significant civilian casualties. At least 12 people were killed in Zaporizhia after Russian-made bombs hit a car repair shop and residential buildings.

Four civilians were killed in an attack in Dnipro, and President Zelensky strongly condemned Moscow's actions shortly before the Kiev ceasefire deadline (May 6).

Five civilians were confirmed dead in an airstrike in Kramatorsk.

At least 11 people were injured in Sumy, and two people were injured in damage to high-rise residential buildings in Odessa.

Naftogaz facilities were also hit, bringing the total number of casualties in Ukraine over the past 24 hours to 27.

Ukraine also retaliated, including long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Two people were killed in Chuvashia, and 34 injured in rare missile and drone strike more than 1,000 km from border. State of emergency declared in region.

Russian officials say five dead in Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea.

Drones reportedly intercepted over capital and fire breaks out at Tuapse port terminal following Ukrainian attack.

Ukrainian forces have used a new type of drone - "Flaminto" - to strike targets more than 1,500-2,000 km inside Russia.