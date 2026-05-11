Five Russian civilians injured in Ukrainian attack on Belgorod region

Five civilians in three municipalities were injured in drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces against Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced.

“Information about the consequences is being clarified“, he wrote on the Max platform.

A minor who suffered barotrauma in the village of Varvarovka, Belgorod region, has been hospitalized in the regional children's hospital.

Meanwhile, a man injured in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka has sought treatment at the Shebekinsky hospital. He was diagnosed with a mine blast injury and an eye wound. A soldier from the specialized volunteer unit “Orlan“ was also transported from there with barotrauma. A resident of Shebekino with a similar injury was taken to Belgorod for treatment.

Later, a woman from the village of Glotovo was taken to the Graivoronsky District Hospital with a mine injury and a shrapnel wound to the eye.

The attack damaged cars, a commercial building, private homes and apartments. In the village of Dorogosht in the Graivoronsky District, a building at an agricultural enterprise burned down.

A power line was knocked down in Novaya Tavolzhanka, temporarily leaving part of the village without electricity. Emergency services will begin repair work after approval from the Ministry of Defense.