Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that Israel and the United States did not fully realize the serious consequences of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz before they started the war against Iran.

“I don't think we could calculate it exactly, but I think the issue with the Strait of Hormuz was realized as the fighting progressed“, Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News, commenting on media reports that before the military operation against Iran he had claimed in talks with the Americans that the country's leadership would be so weakened that it would not be able to close the Strait of Hormuz.

“I am not sure that "We have misunderstood the situation," Netanyahu said, arguing that the current state of affairs poses "huge risks for Iran." "I do not claim to be able to predict events perfectly, and no one can. Neither can the Iranians," he said.

The Israeli prime minister said that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump in mid-February, he did not guarantee the American leader that a joint military operation between the two countries against Iran would lead to a radical change of power in the Islamic Republic.

In April, The New York Times reported that during a closed-door meeting between the leaders of the US and Israel on February 11, Netanyahu expressed his belief that a war against Iran would "end the Islamic Republic." According to the head of the Jewish state, he, on the contrary, indicated the uncertainty of the outcome of the operation. "Not only did I point that out, but we both agreed that there are not only uncertainties, but also risks," the Israeli prime minister said.

Netanyahu added, however, that during his discussions with the White House about military action, he expressed the view that inaction "carries greater danger" of military action.

Israel will not agree to a cessation of military action against the Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon to end the US-Israeli war against Iran, Netanyahu declared.

When asked whether the Jewish state would agree to a cessation of military action against Hezbollah as part of a deal with Iran, Netanyahu answered with “no“, but avoided answering whether Israel would agree to end the fight against Hezbollah if US President Donald Trump asked for it.

At the same time, the Israeli prime minister expressed his belief that if Iran were significantly weakened or if there was a radical change of power in it, this would mean the collapse of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Yemeni Houthis.