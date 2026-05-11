Fox News: Iranian drones attack US merchant ship anchored off Doha

The Neha merchant ship, owned by the US shipping company Safesea Group, was attacked by two Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf, Fox News reported, citing the company's CEO.

According to him, the ship was unloading at the time of the attack and was anchored near Doha, the capital of Qatar. There were 23 sailors on board and no injuries were reported.

A new wave of escalation in the Persian Gulf occurred on the evening of May 7 after an exchange of blows between the US and Iran. According to Iranian state radio, the attack was triggered by a US military attack on an Iranian tanker, which prompted Iran to attack three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command, for its part, announced retaliatory strikes against military targets in Iran.

Iranian air defense forces destroyed a drone in the skies over the Islamic Republic, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency, the “enemy reconnaissance drone“ was shot down in the southwest of the country. The agency did not provide further information.

Iran has demanded that its oil be exempted from US sanctions within 30 days of a potential agreement with Washington to resolve the conflict, Tasnim reported.

According to its source, this condition is contained in the latest response to the US proposal that Tehran presented to Pakistan. The document also includes a request to unfreeze Iran's assets and lift the naval blockade of its ports.

In response to the American peace proposal, Iran rejected the dismantling of its nuclear facilities, as Washington insists, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to their information, Tehran is ready to agree to a suspension of uranium enrichment, but not for 20 years, as the United States wants.

In addition, the publication writes, Tehran offers to process part of its enriched uranium stockpile to reduce its enrichment levels, and transfer the rest to a third party, with a guarantee that if the negotiations fail or the United States withdraws from the agreement at a later stage, the nuclear fuel will be returned to the Islamic Republic.

Earlier on Sunday, Qatari television Al Jazeera reported that the Pakistani side had handed over the response to Iran on the American proposal for the settlement of the conflict of US representatives.

Early this morning it became clear that Trump rejected the latest proposal from Tehran, calling it "absolutely unacceptable".