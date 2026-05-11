China expects Donald Trump on May 13 for three-day visit

US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

“At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15“, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United States accepts that the rare earths deal with China remains in effect, Reuters reported, citing a senior US administration official.

“It remains in effect; it is not scheduled to expire“, the agency quoted an administration official as saying. He added that talks to extend the agreement are ongoing and the administration “will announce a potential extension at an appropriate time.”

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump intends to discuss the war on Iran, bilateral trade, Taiwan and other key issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China. Meanwhile, Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly, quoted by NewsNation correspondent Hannah Brandt on the social media platform X, noted that the US leader intends to focus on “rebalancing economic relations” with Beijing during his visit to China.

On October 9, 2025, China’s Ministry of Commerce published two documents to tighten export controls on rare earth metals and related technologies. On October 10, the US president announced that the United States would impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese products, as well as controls on software exports, effective November 1 or earlier. He also warned of possible restrictions on the supply of other goods to China, primarily aircraft parts.

On October 30, after meeting with Xi Jinping, Trump announced that China had agreed to continue to supply the US with rare earth metals without hindrance.