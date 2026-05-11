Six bodies found in freight car in Texas on Mexican border

The bodies of six people were found in a freight car at a train station in Laredo, Texas, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding their deaths have not yet been established. Police are investigating the case.

Laredo is located on the US-Mexico border. Yesterday, the temperature in the city exceeded 32 degrees Celsius, and the temperature in the cars has risen significantly.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the victims were migrants trying to cross the US border.

The newspaper notes that several similar incidents have occurred in the past decade.