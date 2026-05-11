Turkish passenger plane catches fire on landing in Kathmandu VIDEO

A Turkish Airlines plane from Istanbul to Kathmandu caught fire on landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepalese capital, Nepal News reported, citing the airport administration.

One of the landing gear wheels caught fire during landing. A video clip posted on social media showed flames and smoke coming out of the landing gear as the plane taxied along the runway.

There were between 284 and 289 people on board, including 11 crew members. All were evacuated through emergency exits and no one was injured.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.