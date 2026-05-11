Poland warns US of review of relations if it does not return fugitive former justice minister

Polish authorities may be forced to review their cooperation with the United States if Washington refuses to extradite Zbigniew Ziobro, the former head of the Polish Ministry of Justice (2015-2023), who fled Hungary.

This was stated by Wlodzimierz Czasty, Speaker of the Sejm (lower house of the Polish parliament), on Zet radio.

“If our closest friend does not extradite Mr. Ziobro, then we, as a country, will have to review our policy regarding the various decisions that we will have to take together with the United States“, Czasty noted.

On On May 10, Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek confirmed rumors of Zóbro's departure from Hungary to the United States and announced plans to prepare a request for his extradition.

The former head of the Polish Ministry of Justice, accused by the Polish prosecutor's office of leading a "criminal group" in a fraud case within the department he headed, was granted political asylum in Hungary in December 2025.

The new Hungarian Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, in turn, announced his intention to extradite Zóbro to Warsaw.