Zelensky in Bucharest: Ukrainian defense is key to deterring Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country's defense capabilities are the main factor deterring Russia, and stressed that Kiev relies on a 90 billion euro loan from the European Union, BTA reports.

Zelensky made the statement after joining the Bucharest Nine summit, which is taking place in Bucharest.

Romanian President Nicuşor Dan said that Ukraine's security is directly linked to the security of Romania and NATO, and called for international support for Kiev to continue.

The Ukrainian president arrived in the Romanian capital with his wife Olena Zelenska. She will hold a separate meeting with Romania's first lady Mirabella Gradinaru.