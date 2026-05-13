Extensive operational zone! Tehran changes its strategy for the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has expanded its definition of the Strait of Hormuz to a "extensive operational zone", much more comprehensive than before the war. This was stated by a senior officer of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy, reports "Reuters".

The strait is no longer seen as a narrow strip around a handful of islands, but has instead been significantly expanded in scope and military importance, said Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political director of the Guard Navy.

"In the past, the Strait of Hormuz was defined as a limited area around islands such as Hormuz and Hengham, but today this opinion has changed," he noted.

About a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments usually pass through the strait, which is the gateway to the Persian Gulf and a major export route to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Qatar.

Akbarzadeh said the strait has now been defined as a strategic area stretching from the city of Jask in the east to Siri Island in the west, describing it as "broad operational zone".

The reported expansion is the second announced by Iran since the beginning of its conflict with the US and Israel.

On May 4, the Revolutionary Guards Navy published a map showing a new zone of control stretching along a significant portion of the UAE's Gulf of Oman coastline.

It stretches from Iran's Mount Mobarak and the UAE's Emirate of Fujairah in the east to Iran's Qeshm Island and the UAE's Emirate of Umm al-Quwain in the west.

According to today's statement, there is an expansion of this zone.

"Fars" and "Tasnim" - Iranian news agencies, reported that the width of the strait, which they said was previously estimated at 20 to 30 miles, has now increased to between 200 and 300 miles.

The expanded area forms a "full crescent", "Tasnim" said.