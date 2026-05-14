Xi Jinping: China-US relations are the most important in the world

China-US relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse and the BBC, BTA reports.

He noted that these relations concern the well-being of the two countries with a population of 1.7 billion and the interests of over 8 billion people around the world.

"The Chinese and American people are two great peoples," Xi said.

The Chinese president delivered a speech during an official dinner in Beijing in honor of US President Donald Trump. Xi concluded his speech with a toast "to the development and future of the two countries".

He praised Trump's visit as a "historic visit" and pointed out that the movements for the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" and "Make America Great Again" can go hand in hand.

According to China's official position, the country does not view the United States as an adversary, but promotes a model of cooperation that is "win-win". The concept of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" is a central element in Xi Jinping's political rhetoric and reflects China's desire to restore its position as an influential and respected world power after periods of crisis and war, AFP notes.