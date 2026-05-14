What to know about the corruption investigation involving Zelensky’s former chief of staff

The former chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – Andriy Yermak – has been named by two Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies as a suspect in a large-scale corruption investigation, placing the man who once wielded enormous influence over the country’s wartime decisions under constant surveillance.

Andriy Yermak is suspected of involvement in an alleged money laundering scheme worth 460 million hryvnia ($10.5 million), according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). A warrant for his arrest was issued this morning.

NABU and SAPO said Ukrainian President Zelensky was not a suspect in the investigation.

The official designation of Yermak, who resigned in November, as a suspect is a step before bringing charges against him, which has not yet happened. He was a key figure in the negotiations with the United States and resigned from his post during the scandal, which posed the most serious threat to Zelensky's government since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Andriy Yermak remains a highly controversial political figure in Ukraine. As the head of the presidential office, he played a key role in the presidential administration, managing relations with the United States and other Western countries, even developing possible scenarios for a ceasefire with Russia.

His official involvement in the investigation brings the issue closer to Zelensky, increasing the focus on the extent to which the president was informed about the scheme and whether he played any role.

Here's what you need to know about the ongoing corruption scandal:

Yermak met Zelensky 15 years ago, when he was a lawyer entering the television industry, and Zelensky - a famous Ukrainian comedian and actor.

Yermak was responsible for foreign affairs as part of Zelensky's first presidential team and was promoted to chief of staff in February 2020. As chief of staff, Yermak held the second most important position in the state and often acted as a "doorman" of the president.

He is believed to have played a decisive role in the selection of all key state appointments, including prime ministers and ministers.

Zelensky had great confidence in Yermak and included him on every trip abroad since the conflict began in February 2022. When the corruption scandal erupted in late 2025, Zelensky initially resisted public pressure to remove Yermak from his post.

Yermak is suspected of money laundering related to the construction of a luxury project near Kiev. His lawyer described the suspicion notice as unfounded and denied his involvement in the scheme.

For his part, anti-corruption authorities claim that the project was used to launder money through a network of shell companies. They say Ermak and a group of associates planned to build four private villas and other luxury facilities.

During the first hearing on Tuesday, Ermak pleaded not guilty and said he owned "only one apartment and one car."

The case is part of a broader investigation announced last year by anti-corruption authorities.

The $100 million bribery scheme involved Zelensky's officials and associates. It was made public in November last year, leading to the resignation of Andriy Ermak from the presidential administration.

The subjects of the investigation are high-ranking officials who allegedly pressured contractors to pay 15% bribes in exchange for construction contracts with "Energoatom" - the Ukrainian nuclear operator. The investigation includes more than 1,000 hours of wiretapped conversations of individuals using code names.

After the scheme was exposed, the Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of the ministers of energy and justice, proposed by Zelensky.

The presidential administration has imposed sanctions on close associates allegedly involved, including Timur Mindych - a partner in a media production company that Zelensky co-owned before becoming president. Mindych is said to have left the country.

The prosecutor's office is yet to determine whether some of the funds that Ermak allegedly used in the money laundering scheme originated from the Energoatom case.

Although the Ukrainian president is not officially implicated, the investigation and naming of a former ally and former chief of staff as a suspect poses a potential threat to Volodymyr Zelensky's authority.

Endemic corruption is one of the factors slowing Ukraine's accession to the European Union - a goal that Zelensky is actively pursuing, along with continued Western support.

The investigation also affects current officials involved in peace talks with the United States. Rustem Umerov, the chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and a key figure in the US-led diplomatic efforts, was also questioned as part of the investigation.

Zelensky's presidential term officially ends in May 2024, but he continues to rule without elections, arguing that they cannot be held while Russia occupies a fifth of the country.

His critics say it is crucial to build trust among Western allies, as their support is vital to the military effort and a possible negotiated end to the conflict.

Translated from English: Deyana Hristova, BTA