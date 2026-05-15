Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war in the first stage of a larger deal

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 205 prisoners of war, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, quoted by world agencies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that 205 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home from Russian captivity as part of the first stage of a wider exchange, BTA reports.

Moscow earlier announced that an agreement had been reached with Kiev to exchange prisoners of war within the framework of a three-day ceasefire around May 9, negotiated with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

According to the adviser to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, Russia has accepted the proposal for a ceasefire in the period May 9-11, as well as for an exchange of prisoners of war in the format of “1000 for 1000“. He added that the relevant services of both sides are working on drawing up the lists and, upon final agreement, the full exchange will begin.