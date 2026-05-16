In Washington! Israel and Lebanon Agree on 45-Day Ceasefire Extension

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on April 16, the US State Department said, quoted by "Reuters".

"The cessation of hostilities from April 16 will be extended by 45 days to allow for further progress," said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The State Department described the talks between Israel and Lebanon held in Washington on Thursday and Friday as "highly productive" and said the parties would resume talks on June 2 and 3.

The talks this week were the third meeting between the parties since Israel stepped up airstrikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel on March 2, three days after the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran. Israel expanded its ground incursion into southern Lebanon last month.

Fought alongside the US-Iran conflict, Israel's war in Lebanon has continued since Trump declared a ceasefire, although hostilities have since been largely confined to southern Lebanon.