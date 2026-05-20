Boundless friendship: Putin cannot do without Xi and vice versa

China has a long-term geopolitical goal: to rearrange the world order, which has so far been dominated by the United States. And it needs Russia as an important partner in this process, writes ARD about Putin's upcoming visit to Beijing.

"Moscow" is the oldest Russian restaurant in the Chinese capital Beijing - it has existed for more than 60 years. The main hall resembles a salon from the tsarist era: magnificent chandeliers, heavy curtains in gold and red, huge paintings in gold frames adorn the walls. However, the owner of the restaurant is the Chinese state tourism agency. The guests of the establishment are mainly Chinese, writes ARD in its report on Putin's visit to Beijing.

Among the visitors to the establishment, the German media team discovered a group of film students. One of them says that relations between China and Russia are getting better. He has noticed that the two state leaders Xi and Putin do not only discuss political topics during their regular meetings, but also talk and share ideas about the food and culture of the two countries. When he saw a report on television with such footage, he decided to try Russian food, the student tells ARD.

Two who need each other

Many Chinese consider Russia an important partner. This is also evident from the relations between the two state leaders. The relationship between Xi and Putin has been labeled “boundless friendship“ for more than four years. It was announced shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine - an invasion that China has not condemned to this day, the German publication recalls.

Since then, the two countries have become even closer - especially in the economic sphere: China buys large quantities of oil and gas that Russia can no longer supply to the West. And at heavily discounted prices. In return, China supplies many of the things that Russia is currently having difficulty obtaining due to Western sanctions: cars, machinery, electronics, computer chips.

“The Russian economy, which is under so much pressure from the West, benefits enormously from this“, says Bernhard Bartsch of the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) research center in Berlin. It is so-called dual-use goods, that is, goods that have both civilian and military applications, that Russia has been increasingly importing from China recently. Beijing claims that it does not supply Russia with weapons, but only civilian products. In practice, however, the boundaries are blurred: a chip that is in a laptop can also be built into a drone, ARD points out.

“China has no interest in Russia losing the war in Ukraine“

The war in Ukraine will be the topic of talks between Xi and Putin. However, Ukraine and the West should not rely on support from Beijing, Barch believes: “China does not want Russia to emerge as the losing party in this war. In this sense, I do not expect China to withdraw its support for Russia or to make a big issue of it.“

Beijing has been saying before the meeting that cooperation between China and Russia should be further expanded. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that the two countries will use this as an opportunity to take Sino-Russian relations to a new, higher level.

Without unnecessary pomp this time

The completed visit of US President Donald Trump will also be a topic of conversation between Xi and the Russian head of state. Observers expect Putin to be greeted with much less pomp than Trump. But according to Barch, this means absolutely nothing.

In the past, Putin has received much stronger signals from China about mutual trust. For example, Xi paid tribute to the military parade in Moscow last year, and vice versa - Putin was a guest at Xi's parade. "In comparison, the few flowers that Trump received now are actually a relatively cheap television production. I assume that Putin and Xi will have some fun with the fact that Trump succumbs to such simple tricks," the MERICS representative commented.

China has, above all, one long-term geopolitical goal: to some extent reorder the world order, which has so far been dominated by the United States. And it needs Russia as an important partner in this process, the German public broadcaster ARD also writes.