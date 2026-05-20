Peking duck and Chinese opera for Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Guests at the ceremonial reception on the occasion of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China were served dishes from Asian and European cuisine, while they were entertained with melodies from Russian and Chinese classics, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

To start, the guests were offered a variety of cold appetizers (in Russian "snacks"), shrimp soup, beef with bean sauce, Peking duck, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries and fruits, Reuters noted.

The dishes were accompanied by "Greatwal" Cabernet Sauvignon wine from 2009 and Chardonnay "Changyu" from 2016.

The program featured a combination of Chinese and Russian classical music pieces performed by the military orchestra of the People's Liberation Army of China, including a melody from the Peking Opera "An Unforgettable Evening" and the dance of the little swans from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake".