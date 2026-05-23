The number of people killed in Starobilsk as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has risen to 18

The LPR administration has published a list of the names of 17 of the victims in the strike on the vocational college of the Luhansk Pedagogical University.

A list of the 43 injured has also been published, as well as the names of four missing.

“The bodies of two more people were pulled from the rubble. A total of 60 people were injured, 18 of whom died“, the statement said.

On the night of May 22, Ukrainian drones attacked a college building and a dormitory in Starobilsk, LPR. The dormitory, which housed 86 children, partially collapsed.

The Kremlin called the attack “monstrous“. Meanwhile, human rights activists called on the UN to recognize the attack on the dormitory as a war crime and for the Investigative Committee to launch an investigation into terrorism.

As reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education on May 23, the students were transferred to distance learning in connection with the incident.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they had struck military targets, denying the deliberate targeting of civilians.

Official Kiev consistently states that, unlike Russian forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not deliberately attack the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.