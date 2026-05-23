The tension between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his chief of staff Kirill Budanov is growing due to Budanov's political ambitions, STRANA.ua reported on its Telegram channel.

„Sources confirm that tensions are growing between Zelensky and Budanov, who does not hide his political ambitions and is conducting an active information campaign“, the publication states.

At the same time, the publication's sources consider Budanov's appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), rumors about which have recently appeared in Ukrainian political circles, to be unlikely. This is because in this position he would have greater opportunities for PR.

At the end of April, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that a split was emerging in the Ukrainian government. According to the parliamentarian, Volodymyr Zelensky and his inner circle are trying to prevent Budanov from gaining influence.

According to Zheleznyak's sources, people close to the Ukrainian leader have disrupted a planned meeting between the head of the presidential administration and the heads of the parliamentary committees from the “Servant of the People“ party, the leadership of the parliamentary group and the regional governors.