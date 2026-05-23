Rubio: US wants to hold QUAD summit

The US supports holding a summit of the heads of state of the Quadrilateral Dialogue on Security and Development (QUAD), which brings together India, Australia, the US and Japan, this year either as a separate event or on the sidelines of another major international meeting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, said this in an interview with News18.

In response to a question on the prospects of holding the summit, Rubio assured that the United States “really wants it, but we have to find the right opportunity“. “We would like to hold it as a separate event. "However, it is possible to organize it as a meeting on the sidelines of a larger forum where all these leaders will come together," he added.

The Secretary of State explained that some countries, including the United States, are currently in the midst of an election year, which complicates the organization of international travel. "But ideally, we certainly strive to have a meeting of QUAD leaders," he said.

According to Rubio, a meeting of QUAD heads of state "would be an important signal confirming the intention to further develop this format." "But no less important than the leaders' meeting itself is the transformation of the Quad from a simple club of countries with mutual sympathy into a full-fledged mechanism capable of producing real, tangible results. And we are already starting to see this happening. It is this circumstance in the history of QUAD that inspires the greatest optimism“, he concluded.

India was supposed to host a leaders' summit in 2025, but it never took place. The last summit was held in September 2024 in Wilmington at the request of the then US President Joe Biden, as his presidential term was coming to an end. According to Indian media, India has granted Biden's request to host the QUAD summit in the US in exchange for hosting the 2025 summit in New Delhi.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) was established in 2007 as a mechanism for cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. During the July 2025 meeting, the foreign ministers of the four countries reviewed the group's priorities, identifying four key areas: maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response.