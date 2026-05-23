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Trump to decide on Sunday whether to strike Iran again

Trump to decide on Sunday whether to strike Iran again

Chances are 50-50, US president thinks

Май 23, 2026 19:11 54

Trump to decide on Sunday whether to strike Iran again - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios that he intends to hold a meeting with his negotiating team on May 23 and make a decision on Sunday on the possible resumption of military action with Iran.

Trump indicated that Vice President J.D. Vance, special presidential envoy Steve Whitkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner will attend the meeting.

According to the head of state, the chances of reaching a deal with Iran or resuming military action are 50-50.

“I think one of two things will happen: either I will hit them harder than ever, or we will make a good deal“, he said in an interview with Axios. He assessed the probability of both options as “a solid 50 to 50“.