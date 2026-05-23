Iran has offered the US to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for compensation from Washington, the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya reported, citing diplomatic sources.

„Iran has offered to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for compensation from the US“, the channel's sources said. According to them, Iran has submitted two proposals to Pakistan, which is mediating in indirect talks with the US. Iranian officials also suggested “discussing the sanctions and frozen assets file before signing any agreement“.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the nuclear file and the issue of lifting sanctions would not be discussed at the current stage of negotiations with the US. According to him, the request for lifting restrictions is an “unchangeable position“ of Iran and will be discussed “in the next stages“ after the agreement is finalized. On Friday, the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran as part of a mediation mission. He has already held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. As ISNA reported, Islamabad's efforts are aimed at resolving differences, but the commander's visit "does not mean reaching an understanding on the initial terms."